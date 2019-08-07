Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tax revenue tallied at 156.2 tln won through June

09:31 August 07, 2019

SEJONG, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea collected 156.2 trillion won (US$128.6 billion) in taxes in the first six months of the year, 1 trillion won less compared with a year earlier, the finance ministry said Wednesday.

The government spent 190.7 trillion won in the January-June period, up 28.1 trillion won from the same period last year. The spending in the first six months represents 65.4 percent of this year's planned budget spending of 291.9 trillion won.

In June alone, tax revenue reached 16.7 trillion won, up 200 billion won from a year earlier, according to the ministry.

