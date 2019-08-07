S. Korea faces downside risks over trade tensions: KDI
SEJONG, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is facing growing downside risks over an escalating trade war between the United States and China and Japan's export curbs, a state-run think tank said Wednesday.
"Amid the global economic slowdown, Korea is facing growing downside risks from the intensifying U.S.-China trade row and Japan's curb on exports to Korea," the Korea Development Institute (KDI) said in its English-language Monthly Economic Trends publication.
Last week, Japan decided to remove South Korea from a list of countries subject to fewer trade restrictions in apparent retaliation against last year's South Korean Supreme Court rulings ordering Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.
In July, Japan also imposed tighter regulations on exports to South Korea of three materials -- resist, etching gas and fluorinated polyimide -- that are critical for the production of semiconductors and flexible displays.
The report also said the South Korean economy is showing continued sluggishness on weakening domestic demand and declining exports.
South Korea's exports fell 11 percent on-year to US$46.14 billion for July, extending their on-year decline for the eighth consecutive month due mainly to the Sino-U.S. trade dispute and a drop in prices of semiconductors.
The sharp decline in exports of semiconductors dealt a blow to South Korea, where semiconductors account for one-fifth of its outbound shipments.
South Korea -- home to Samsung Electronics Co., the world's largest memory chip maker, and its smaller rival SK hynix Inc. -- accounted for more than 60 percent of the global memory market in 2018.
The report said South Korea's imports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment fell 44.7 percent in July from a year earlier, indicating that facility investment will likely remain subdued, led by the semiconductor industry.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(6th LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles off east coast
-
2
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
(URGENT) N.K. man in South Korea's custody after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
5
Hungarian swimmer charged with sexual harassment in Gwangju
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices 'strong' concerns over N.K. missile launches
-
5
Hungarian swimmer charged with sexual harassment in Gwangju
-
1
Typhoon Francisco to land at Busan-Geoje area Tuesday night: weather agency
-
2
Bolton says N.K. appears to be getting missile 'fully operational'
-
3
Japan may add to list of strictly regulated goods shipped to S. Korea
-
4
(4th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean leader says missile launches were 'warning' against allies' joint exercise