Seoul stocks turn lower, won loses further ground late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares pared earlier gains to turn south late Wednesday morning, as market sentiment still remained fragile over trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, despite some signs of calm after China moved to stabilize its currency.
The Korean won also continued to lose ground against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 9.58 points, or 0.50 percent, to 1,907.92 as of 11:30 a.m.
The KOSPI opened higher in line with overnight gains on Wall Street.
In its latest tweak to the prolonged trade spat, China allowed the yuan to fall below the 7-per-dollar level early this week, prompting the United States to designate Beijing a currency manipulator.
Market anxiety has deepened as the tit-for-tat measures signaled that the trade spat may morph into a full-blown currency war.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki called an emergency meeting with top financial policymakers earlier in the day and said the government will take swift and bold steps if necessary to help stabilize the financial markets.
"Under the contingency plan that has already been devised, (the government) will take swift and bold steps through all available means, such as stock market stabilization measures and easing regulations on buybacks and short selling, at a suitable time," Hong said.
Suh Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co., said investors remained cautious about the trade tensions between Washington and Beijing, although a sell-off of local stocks appears to be easing after Wall Street gains.
Retail investors bought a net 161 billion won (US$132 million) worth of stocks, offsetting 171 billion won worth of stock selling by foreigners and institutions.
Large caps traded mixed, with market kingpin Samsung Electronics falling 0.23 percent and global chipmaker SK hynix up 1.94 percent.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor rose 1.94 percent, and its smaller affiliate Kia Motors traded 0.48 percent higher.
POSCO, the No. 1 steelmaker, dropped 1.2 percent, while Naver, the operator of the country's top internet portal, rose 0.36 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,216.00 won against the U.S. dollar, down 0.7 won from the previous session's close.
