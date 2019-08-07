Joseon royal palace Gyeongbok's ornate throne hall to be opened to public
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- The breathtakingly ornate throne hall of Gyeongbok Palace, the grandest of the five Joseon-era royal palaces, will be opened to the public for the first time this month, the heritage administration said Wednesday.
Civilian visitors will be allowed in to savor the majestic interior of Gyeongbok's main hall, Geunjeongjeon, during a special admission period that lasts from Aug. 21 to Sept. 21, according to the Cultural Heritage Administration. It is the first time civilians will be let into Geunjeongjeon in central Seoul.
Geunjeongjeon, National Treasure No. 223, served as the main venue for the most important royal ceremonies and functions for the leaders of Korea's last kingdom of Joseon, such as coronation and reception of foreign envoys.
Sitting on a spacious, stone-paved courtyard facing the palace's main gate, the wood building is the largest of all the buildings in the palace.
The current Geunjeongjeon, which means "diligence helps governance" in English, is a restored version of its predecessor built in 1395, which was destroyed during a major war with Japan in the 16th century.
The furniture and objects that currently line the hall are recreations of the originals.
The high-ceilinged hall is characterized by the ornate royal throne in the center, the royal green and orange painting as well as the sumptuous carving of a couple of soaring dragons that symbolize royal authority.
"Royal throne halls used to be kept out of public viewing due to concerns of damage and security management needs, but (the administration) is taking gradual steps to open them up to the public so that they can see the interior," an official at the heritage agency said. "I hope many people would consider royal palaces as historic and cultural spaces that are standing nearby."
During the special visit period, groups of 20 visitors will be allowed into the hall through two 20-minute guided tours every day from Wednesday to Saturday, free of charge.
Reservations are available at www.royalpalace.go.kr, and people aged 13 or higher are eligible for the tour.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
2
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
3
(URGENT) N.K. man in South Korea's custody after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
4
Japan set to approve decision to remove S. Korea from whitelist in deepening row
-
5
Korean won keeps sliding on concerns over trade spats, Fed outlook
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae voices 'strong' concerns over N.K. missile launches
-
5
(2nd LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold talks in Bangkok amid trade row
-
1
Typhoon Francisco to land at Busan-Geoje area Tuesday night: weather agency
-
2
Bolton says N.K. appears to be getting missile 'fully operational'
-
3
Japan may add to list of strictly regulated goods shipped to S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean leader says missile launches were 'warning' against allies' joint exercise
-
5
(4th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS