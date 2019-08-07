Activists hold rally against Japan's wartime sex slavery amid trade spat
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- A group of activists in Seoul, protesting against Japan's wartime sexual enslavement of Korean women, held a weekly rally Wednesday, expressing hope that it would be their last one.
More than 1,000 people gathered in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, where a girl statue is located to symbolize those who were forced to serve as sex slaves for Japanese troops during World War II, according to an organizing civic group. The victims are widely called "comfort women."
Local activists, joined by students and other citizens, have staged street rallies at the same venue every Wednesday. Marking the 1,399th event of its kind, the latest one came shortly after Japan promulgated a decision to cross out South Korea from its trusted trade partner list.
The Shinzo Abe administration is apparently using trade as a weapon to attack the Moon Jae-in administration for its approach on the issue of compensating Koreans coerced to toil at Japanese factories or mines during the war, when Korea was under Japan's colonial occupation.
The participants urged Japan to "recover the human rights and honor" of the comfort women.
In a statement, they demanded the Japanese government find the truth related to the atrocity and offer a formal apology to victims.
They shouted a slogan, "We wish today will be the last Wednesday" for the street protest.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
2
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
3
(URGENT) N.K. man in South Korea's custody after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
4
Japan set to approve decision to remove S. Korea from whitelist in deepening row
-
5
Korean won keeps sliding on concerns over trade spats, Fed outlook
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
(2nd LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold talks in Bangkok amid trade row
-
5
(5th LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan fail to defuse trade, diplomatic tensions
-
1
Typhoon Francisco to land at Busan-Geoje area Tuesday night: weather agency
-
2
Bolton says N.K. appears to be getting missile 'fully operational'
-
3
Japan may add to list of strictly regulated goods shipped to S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean leader says missile launches were 'warning' against allies' joint exercise
-
5
(6th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS