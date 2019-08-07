KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DOOSAN 91,800 DN 2,700
DaelimInd 95,600 DN 1,300
CJ LOGISTICS 131,000 DN 2,000
AmoreG 52,300 UP 700
HyundaiMtr 127,000 UP 1,000
HankookShellOil 319,000 DN 3,000
BukwangPharm 13,150 UP 250
ILJIN MATERIALS 35,650 UP 1,350
TaekwangInd 1,057,000 DN 64,000
KAL 23,150 DN 950
SsangyongCement 5,460 DN 90
LG Corp. 68,100 DN 1,100
Daesang 21,900 UP 100
SKNetworks 5,100 DN 50
ORION Holdings 15,500 DN 200
Hyundai M&F INS 24,400 DN 1,150
KISWire 23,550 UP 200
NEXENTIRE 7,970 DN 80
CHONGKUNDANG 80,400 UP 800
TONGYANG 1,480 UP 15
KCC 223,000 DN 7,000
YUNGJIN PHARM 3,890 UP 185
GCH Corp 18,250 UP 100
Donga Socio Holdings 78,500 DN 200
SK hynix 73,300 UP 1,300
Youngpoong 603,000 DN 20,000
HyundaiEng&Const 38,800 DN 850
SamsungF&MIns 242,500 DN 13,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 22,300 DN 1,100
Kogas 39,900 DN 600
Hanwha 21,450 DN 500
Shinsegae 226,500 DN 7,000
Hyosung 84,100 DN 2,600
SsangyongMtr 3,000 DN 75
BoryungPharm 10,550 DN 150
L&L 13,550 UP 150
NamyangDairy 533,000 UP 9,000
Nongshim 227,000 0
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,000 DN 200
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,700 UP 850
