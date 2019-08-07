Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:41 August 07, 2019

SGBC 38,150 0
LOTTE 31,200 DN 700
AK Holdings 35,300 DN 1,550
Binggrae 60,500 UP 700
LotteChilsung 136,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,450 DN 150
POSCO 205,500 DN 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 81,200 0
SAMSUNG SDS 195,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,500 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 4,160 0
DB INSURANCE 51,400 DN 1,500
SLCORP 21,700 UP 400
Yuhan 210,500 UP 500
SamsungElec 43,200 DN 300
NHIS 12,000 DN 150
SK Discovery 21,550 DN 600
LS 41,500 UP 50
GC Corp 100,000 UP 1,600
GS E&C 31,000 DN 900
DB HiTek 12,950 UP 400
CJ 85,900 DN 400
JWPHARMA 24,100 UP 400
LGInt 16,150 DN 250
DongkukStlMill 5,750 DN 30
SBC 15,550 DN 150
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15050 DN250
KiaMtr 42,050 UP 400
SYC 48,500 DN 1,150
SamsungHvyInd 6,520 DN 140
HYUNDAIDEPTST 69,300 DN 1,100
LotteFood 437,500 DN 6,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 60,100 DN 2,500
ShinhanGroup 42,100 DN 450
HITEJINRO 20,500 0
SamsungElecMech 85,100 DN 2,700
HtlShilla 74,700 DN 500
MERITZ SECU 4,515 DN 155
Hanmi Science 41,350 DN 650
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,000 UP 400
(MORE)

