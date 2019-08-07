SGBC 38,150 0

LOTTE 31,200 DN 700

AK Holdings 35,300 DN 1,550

Binggrae 60,500 UP 700

LotteChilsung 136,500 DN 500

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,450 DN 150

POSCO 205,500 DN 2,500

SPC SAMLIP 81,200 0

SAMSUNG SDS 195,000 0

KOREA AEROSPACE 35,500 DN 250

KUMHOTIRE 4,160 0

DB INSURANCE 51,400 DN 1,500

SLCORP 21,700 UP 400

Yuhan 210,500 UP 500

SamsungElec 43,200 DN 300

NHIS 12,000 DN 150

SK Discovery 21,550 DN 600

LS 41,500 UP 50

GC Corp 100,000 UP 1,600

GS E&C 31,000 DN 900

DB HiTek 12,950 UP 400

CJ 85,900 DN 400

JWPHARMA 24,100 UP 400

LGInt 16,150 DN 250

DongkukStlMill 5,750 DN 30

SBC 15,550 DN 150

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15050 DN250

KiaMtr 42,050 UP 400

SYC 48,500 DN 1,150

SamsungHvyInd 6,520 DN 140

HYUNDAIDEPTST 69,300 DN 1,100

LotteFood 437,500 DN 6,500

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 60,100 DN 2,500

ShinhanGroup 42,100 DN 450

HITEJINRO 20,500 0

SamsungElecMech 85,100 DN 2,700

HtlShilla 74,700 DN 500

MERITZ SECU 4,515 DN 155

Hanmi Science 41,350 DN 650

HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,000 UP 400

(MORE)