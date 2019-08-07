KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SGBC 38,150 0
LOTTE 31,200 DN 700
AK Holdings 35,300 DN 1,550
Binggrae 60,500 UP 700
LotteChilsung 136,500 DN 500
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,450 DN 150
POSCO 205,500 DN 2,500
SPC SAMLIP 81,200 0
SAMSUNG SDS 195,000 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 35,500 DN 250
KUMHOTIRE 4,160 0
DB INSURANCE 51,400 DN 1,500
SLCORP 21,700 UP 400
Yuhan 210,500 UP 500
SamsungElec 43,200 DN 300
NHIS 12,000 DN 150
SK Discovery 21,550 DN 600
LS 41,500 UP 50
GC Corp 100,000 UP 1,600
GS E&C 31,000 DN 900
DB HiTek 12,950 UP 400
CJ 85,900 DN 400
JWPHARMA 24,100 UP 400
LGInt 16,150 DN 250
DongkukStlMill 5,750 DN 30
SBC 15,550 DN 150
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15050 DN250
KiaMtr 42,050 UP 400
SYC 48,500 DN 1,150
SamsungHvyInd 6,520 DN 140
HYUNDAIDEPTST 69,300 DN 1,100
LotteFood 437,500 DN 6,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 60,100 DN 2,500
ShinhanGroup 42,100 DN 450
HITEJINRO 20,500 0
SamsungElecMech 85,100 DN 2,700
HtlShilla 74,700 DN 500
MERITZ SECU 4,515 DN 155
Hanmi Science 41,350 DN 650
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 26,000 UP 400
(MORE)
-
1
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
2
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
3
(URGENT) N.K. man in South Korea's custody after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
4
Japan set to approve decision to remove S. Korea from whitelist in deepening row
-
5
Korean won keeps sliding on concerns over trade spats, Fed outlook
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
(2nd LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold talks in Bangkok amid trade row
-
5
(5th LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan fail to defuse trade, diplomatic tensions
-
1
Typhoon Francisco to land at Busan-Geoje area Tuesday night: weather agency
-
2
Bolton says N.K. appears to be getting missile 'fully operational'
-
3
Japan may add to list of strictly regulated goods shipped to S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean leader says missile launches were 'warning' against allies' joint exercise
-
5
(6th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS