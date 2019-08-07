SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 235,500 DN 500

KPIC 112,500 UP 1,500

MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,980 DN 50

SKC 42,500 UP 1,500

GS Retail 38,650 DN 550

Ottogi 610,000 DN 9,000

IlyangPharm 19,450 UP 500

Hanssem 60,600 UP 1,500

DaeduckElec 9,560 DN 60

KSOE 93,900 DN 2,700

Hanwha Chem 17,050 DN 1,000

OCI 68,000 DN 600

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 43,100 0

KorZinc 425,500 UP 2,000

HyundaiMipoDock 37,500 UP 100

IS DONGSEO 30,350 UP 450

S-Oil 88,700 UP 300

LG Innotek 96,400 DN 100

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 221,000 UP 4,000

HYUNDAI WIA 40,600 UP 550

KumhoPetrochem 70,000 DN 200

Mobis 238,000 UP 1,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 28,750 DN 1,050

HDC HOLDINGS 12,100 DN 200

S-1 107,000 DN 1,000

Hanchem 77,000 UP 500

DWS 34,800 UP 950

UNID 46,150 UP 450

KEPCO 26,400 UP 100

SamsungSecu 34,300 DN 750

SKTelecom 244,500 DN 3,000

S&T MOTIV 48,000 UP 1,050

HyundaiElev 70,900 UP 2,400

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,850 DN 1,550

Hanon Systems 11,600 UP 50

SK 200,000 DN 6,000

DAEKYO 6,000 DN 90

GKL 17,800 0

Handsome 33,000 DN 300

WJ COWAY 81,500 DN 3,500

