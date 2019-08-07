Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All Headlines 15:41 August 07, 2019

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 235,500 DN 500
KPIC 112,500 UP 1,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 6,980 DN 50
SKC 42,500 UP 1,500
GS Retail 38,650 DN 550
Ottogi 610,000 DN 9,000
IlyangPharm 19,450 UP 500
Hanssem 60,600 UP 1,500
DaeduckElec 9,560 DN 60
KSOE 93,900 DN 2,700
Hanwha Chem 17,050 DN 1,000
OCI 68,000 DN 600
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 43,100 0
KorZinc 425,500 UP 2,000
HyundaiMipoDock 37,500 UP 100
IS DONGSEO 30,350 UP 450
S-Oil 88,700 UP 300
LG Innotek 96,400 DN 100
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 221,000 UP 4,000
HYUNDAI WIA 40,600 UP 550
KumhoPetrochem 70,000 DN 200
Mobis 238,000 UP 1,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 28,750 DN 1,050
HDC HOLDINGS 12,100 DN 200
S-1 107,000 DN 1,000
Hanchem 77,000 UP 500
DWS 34,800 UP 950
UNID 46,150 UP 450
KEPCO 26,400 UP 100
SamsungSecu 34,300 DN 750
SKTelecom 244,500 DN 3,000
S&T MOTIV 48,000 UP 1,050
HyundaiElev 70,900 UP 2,400
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,850 DN 1,550
Hanon Systems 11,600 UP 50
SK 200,000 DN 6,000
DAEKYO 6,000 DN 90
GKL 17,800 0
Handsome 33,000 DN 300
WJ COWAY 81,500 DN 3,500
