KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 122,500 DN 1,500
IBK 12,600 UP 50
KorElecTerm 63,000 DN 3,000
NamhaeChem 8,140 0
DONGSUH 17,300 UP 200
BGF 5,740 0
SamsungEng 15,100 DN 50
SAMSUNG C&T 84,500 DN 1,300
PanOcean 4,250 DN 80
SAMSUNG CARD 34,450 DN 350
CheilWorldwide 25,700 DN 650
KT 27,250 DN 650
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL155000 DN8500
LG Uplus 12,800 DN 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 69,600 DN 1,300
KT&G 96,400 UP 400
DHICO 5,260 UP 60
LG Display 12,650 DN 100
Kangwonland 29,000 DN 900
NAVER 137,500 DN 1,000
Kakao 123,500 UP 1,500
NCsoft 511,000 UP 3,000
DSME 24,000 UP 50
DSINFRA 5,630 UP 110
DWEC 3,865 DN 5
Donga ST 82,200 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,150 DN 300
CJ CheilJedang 266,000 DN 3,500
DongwonF&B 232,500 UP 5,500
KEPCO KPS 30,500 DN 100
LGH&H 1,161,000 DN 15,000
LGCHEM 315,500 UP 5,500
KEPCO E&C 17,250 DN 200
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 87,800 DN 700
HALLA HOLDINGS 41,400 UP 50
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,050 UP 400
LGELECTRONICS 59,600 DN 600
Celltrion 148,500 UP 2,000
Huchems 22,450 DN 250
DAEWOONG PHARM 143,000 UP 1,000
(MORE)
-
1
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
2
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
3
(URGENT) N.K. man in South Korea's custody after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
4
Japan set to approve decision to remove S. Korea from whitelist in deepening row
-
5
Korean won keeps sliding on concerns over trade spats, Fed outlook
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
(2nd LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold talks in Bangkok amid trade row
-
5
(5th LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan fail to defuse trade, diplomatic tensions
-
1
Typhoon Francisco to land at Busan-Geoje area Tuesday night: weather agency
-
2
Bolton says N.K. appears to be getting missile 'fully operational'
-
3
Japan may add to list of strictly regulated goods shipped to S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean leader says missile launches were 'warning' against allies' joint exercise
-
5
(6th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS