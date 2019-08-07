KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 70,000 DN 100
LOTTE Himart 33,600 DN 550
GS 48,400 UP 50
CJ CGV 32,900 UP 1,900
HYUNDAILIVART 13,500 UP 50
LIG Nex1 27,100 DN 900
FILA KOREA 62,400 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 151,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 32,750 DN 450
HANWHA LIFE 2,335 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 123,000 0
LF 22,900 DN 350
FOOSUNG 9,110 UP 440
JW HOLDINGS 4,825 UP 115
SK Innovation 163,000 DN 500
POONGSAN 21,100 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 39,550 DN 700
Hansae 18,550 UP 300
LG HAUSYS 57,400 DN 400
Youngone Corp 33,200 DN 350
KOLON IND 37,000 DN 700
HanmiPharm 267,500 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 6,640 DN 150
emart 110,500 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY285 50 DN400
KOLMAR KOREA 48,150 DN 1,650
CUCKOO 114,500 DN 1,000
COSMAX 87,700 DN 3,300
MANDO 33,200 DN 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 249,500 DN 3,500
INNOCEAN 70,100 DN 2,000
Doosan Bobcat 34,600 UP 1,200
Netmarble 88,600 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S302000 DN5000
ORION 78,500 DN 2,000
BGF Retail 208,500 DN 6,500
SKCHEM 41,750 UP 1,550
HDC-OP 33,800 DN 1,700
HYOSUNG HEAVY 32,900 DN 650
WooriFinancialGroup 12,100 DN 150
(END)
-
1
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
2
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
3
(URGENT) N.K. man in South Korea's custody after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
4
Japan set to approve decision to remove S. Korea from whitelist in deepening row
-
5
Korean won keeps sliding on concerns over trade spats, Fed outlook
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
(2nd LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold talks in Bangkok amid trade row
-
5
(5th LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan fail to defuse trade, diplomatic tensions
-
1
Typhoon Francisco to land at Busan-Geoje area Tuesday night: weather agency
-
2
Bolton says N.K. appears to be getting missile 'fully operational'
-
3
Japan may add to list of strictly regulated goods shipped to S. Korea
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean leader says missile launches were 'warning' against allies' joint exercise
-
5
(6th LD) N. Korea fires two short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS