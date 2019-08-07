Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All Headlines 15:41 August 07, 2019

KIH 70,000 DN 100
LOTTE Himart 33,600 DN 550
GS 48,400 UP 50
CJ CGV 32,900 UP 1,900
HYUNDAILIVART 13,500 UP 50
LIG Nex1 27,100 DN 900
FILA KOREA 62,400 DN 100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 151,000 UP 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 32,750 DN 450
HANWHA LIFE 2,335 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 123,000 0
LF 22,900 DN 350
FOOSUNG 9,110 UP 440
JW HOLDINGS 4,825 UP 115
SK Innovation 163,000 DN 500
POONGSAN 21,100 UP 150
KBFinancialGroup 39,550 DN 700
Hansae 18,550 UP 300
LG HAUSYS 57,400 DN 400
Youngone Corp 33,200 DN 350
KOLON IND 37,000 DN 700
HanmiPharm 267,500 DN 1,500
BNK Financial Group 6,640 DN 150
emart 110,500 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY285 50 DN400
KOLMAR KOREA 48,150 DN 1,650
CUCKOO 114,500 DN 1,000
COSMAX 87,700 DN 3,300
MANDO 33,200 DN 50
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 249,500 DN 3,500
INNOCEAN 70,100 DN 2,000
Doosan Bobcat 34,600 UP 1,200
Netmarble 88,600 UP 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S302000 DN5000
ORION 78,500 DN 2,000
BGF Retail 208,500 DN 6,500
SKCHEM 41,750 UP 1,550
HDC-OP 33,800 DN 1,700
HYOSUNG HEAVY 32,900 DN 650
WooriFinancialGroup 12,100 DN 150
(END)

