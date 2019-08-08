(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 8)

Rep. Choi Jae-sung, head of the ruling Democratic Party's special panel formed to tackle what the party calls Japan's "economic aggression," said the Seoul government should consider a ban on travel to Tokyo, mentioning fear of radioactive materials in the city. He also hinted at linking the radioactivity scare -- which stems from the 2011 meltdown of the nuclear power plant in Fukushima -- to the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Another senior ruling party lawmaker, Rep. Sul Hoon, publicly demanded at the party's Executive Council meeting that the government discontinue an agreement to share security intelligence with Japan in retaliation for the export curbs. He suggested that the Seoul government notify Tokyo of the decision on Aug. 15, the anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War II and the end of its colonial rule of Korea. It is sad to see a fourth-term lawmaker tackle the issue in such a sentimental way.