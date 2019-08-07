S. Korean Bond Yields on Aug. 7, 2019
All Headlines 16:45 August 07, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.244 1.295 -5.1
3-year TB 1.153 1.163 -1.0
10-year TB 1.251 1.256 -0.5
2-year MSB 1.176 1.197 -2.1
3-year CB (AA-) 1.678 1.688 -1.0
91-day CD 1.490 1.490 --
