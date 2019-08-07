Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KT&G Q2 net jumps 23 pct on currency, overseas sales

All Headlines 17:47 August 07, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- KT&G Corp., South Korea's dominant tobacco company, said Wednesday its second-quarter net profit jumped 23 percent from a year earlier helped by a weak won and solid overseas sales.

Net profit for the April-June quarter rose to 325.5 billion won (US$268 million) from 265.1 billion won in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

"Sales in the United States and Indonesia increased on improved brand awareness of KT&G products and expanded sales networks. The won's weakness (against the dollar) drove up the value of dollar-denominated earnings (when repatriated into the local currency)," a company spokesman said.

The U.S. dollar rose to an average of 1,165.91 won in the second quarter from 1,078.57 a year earlier, data from the Bank of Korea showed.

Operating profit climbed 26 percent to 406.5 billion won in the second quarter from 323 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 12 percent to 1.26 trillion won from 1.12 trillion won over the cited period, it said.

KT&G accounted for 63 percent of the country's tobacco market, which does not include e-cigarettes.

