Hyundai adds Kona hybrid model to SUV lineup
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. on Wednesday launched the hybrid version of the Kona subcompact sport utility vehicle in the domestic market.
The 1.6-liter Kona gasoline hybrid model comes with a six-speed dual-clutch transmission and has a fuel efficiency of 19.3 kilometers per liter, the company said in a statement.
The addition of the Kona hybrid, Hyundai's first gasoline hybrid SUV, to its lineup is aimed at answering the growing demand for recreational vehicles in global markets, it said. The electric Kona is available globally.
Hyundai has also launched the upgraded Kona gasoline and diesel models in the domestic market. The new Kona is equipped with safety features such as lane following assist, highway driving assist and smart cruise control systems, the company said.
Kona hybrid prices start at 23 million won (US$19,000) and go up to 26 million won, with the facelifted gasoline and diesel models priced at 19 million won-24 million won, it said.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
2
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
3
(URGENT) N.K. man in South Korea's custody after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
4
Japan set to approve decision to remove S. Korea from whitelist in deepening row
-
5
Korean won keeps sliding on concerns over trade spats, Fed outlook
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
(2nd LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold talks in Bangkok amid trade row
-
5
(5th LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan fail to defuse trade, diplomatic tensions
-
1
Bolton says N.K. appears to be getting missile 'fully operational'
-
2
Typhoon Francisco to land at Busan-Geoje area Tuesday night: weather agency
-
3
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
4
Japan may add to list of strictly regulated goods shipped to S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) N. Korean leader says missile launches were 'warning' against allies' joint exercise