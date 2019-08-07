Trump says U.S.-S. Korea talks on defense payment begin
SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted Wednesday that talks to get South Korea to increase its contribution to the upkeep of U.S. forces in the country have begun.
"South Korea is a very wealthy nation that now feels an obligation to contribute to the military defense provided by the U.S. The relationship between the two countries is a very good one," Trump wrote in a tweet.
Trump said Korea had agreed to pay substantially more to the United States in order to defend itself from North Korea. Since the 1950-53 Korean War, the U.S. has been paid very little by South Korea, but last year, at his request, Seoul paid US$990 million, he said.
His remark came ahead of U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper's visit to Seoul on Friday for talks on pending alliance issues, including Washington's demand for Seoul to increase its contribution to the cost of stationing 28,500 American troops here.
A South Korean foreign ministry official said late last month that when U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton visited Seoul in July the two sides agreed to conduct discussions in a "reasonable and fair" way on how to share the cost of the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) for next year.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
2
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
3
(URGENT) N.K. man in South Korea's custody after crossing inter-Korean border: JCS
-
4
Japan set to approve decision to remove S. Korea from whitelist in deepening row
-
5
Korean won keeps sliding on concerns over trade spats, Fed outlook
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
(2nd LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold talks in Bangkok amid trade row
-
5
(5th LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan fail to defuse trade, diplomatic tensions
-
1
Bolton says N.K. appears to be getting missile 'fully operational'
-
2
Typhoon Francisco to land at Busan-Geoje area Tuesday night: weather agency
-
3
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
4
(LEAD) N. Korean leader says missile launches were 'warning' against allies' joint exercise
-
5
Japan may add to list of strictly regulated goods shipped to S. Korea