Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean climber dies on Switzerland's Matterhorn

All Headlines 23:35 August 07, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 7 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean mountain climber has died after falling during a climb on the famous Matterhorn peak in Switzerland, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

The unidentified climber fell to his death at a height of about 3,700 meters (12,140 feet) while returning to base after having decided to leave a fellow Korean who was also climbing the mountian, AP said, citing local police.

Swiss police said an investigation into the death was under way, according to the report.
(END)

Keywords
#S Korean climber-death
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!