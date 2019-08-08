U.N. grants sanctions exemption for French NGO's humanitarian activities in N.K.
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations Security Council has granted a sanctions exemption to a French nongovernmental organization to deliver goods to North Korea for a child nutrition project and other humanitarian activities in the impoverished country, its website showed Thursday.
A U.N. committee overseeing sanctions approved the waiver for Triangle Generation Humanitaire on July 25, according to the U.N. website. The exemption is valid for six months.
The approved goods include solar freezers, laptops and other office equipment, as well as a five-seater diesel vehicle for the group's monthly field missions.
The group's projects in North Korea are aimed at "improving diet diversity, better care and resilience of elderly people, and sustainably improving children's nutrition," it said.
Humanitarian activities are not banned under international sanctions, but related materials are subject to sanctions waivers from the U.N.
