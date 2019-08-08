Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All Headlines 09:17 August 08, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 08 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 33/25 Sunny 60

Incheon 31/26 Sunny 60

Suwon 33/25 Sunny 60

Cheongju 33/25 Sunny 70

Daejeon 33/25 Sunny 70

Chuncheon 33/24 Sunny 60

Gangneung 34/27 Sunny 60

Jeonju 33/25 Heavy Rain 60

Gwangju 34/25 Heavy Rain 60

Jeju 33/27 Rain 0

Daegu 35/25 Sunny 60

Busan 31/26 Cloudy 10

(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!