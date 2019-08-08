Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Aug. 8
The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency.
General
-- President Moon to hold a meeting of economic advisory group over Japan's export restrictions
-- U.S. Defense Secretary Esper to arrive in S. Korea
-- Interview with Lee Sang-eun, principal dancer with Dresden Semperoper Ballet
-- Major music award event changes venue amid trade row with Japan
Economy & Finance
-- Follow-up on financial markets amid increased uncertainty
-- Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 10
-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan
(END)
