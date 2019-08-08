Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, Aug. 8

All Headlines 09:24 August 08, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- President Moon to hold a meeting of economic advisory group over Japan's export restrictions

-- U.S. Defense Secretary Esper to arrive in S. Korea

-- Interview with Lee Sang-eun, principal dancer with Dresden Semperoper Ballet

-- Major music award event changes venue amid trade row with Japan

Economy & Finance

-- Follow-up on financial markets amid increased uncertainty

-- Samsung unveils Galaxy Note 10

-- Follow-up on trade row between S. Korea, Japan
(END)

Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!