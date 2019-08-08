Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Finance ministry to sell 4 tln won in debt

All Headlines 10:00 August 08, 2019

SEJONG, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance ministry said Thursday that it plans to sell a combined 4 trillion won (US$3.2 billion) worth of debt to meet a temporary money shortfall.

The 63-day 2 trillion-won debt will be sold on both Aug. 21 and 28, respectively, according to the ministry.

The finance ministry is allowed to sell debts or borrow money from the country's central bank to resolve financial mismatches or to finance state projects.

