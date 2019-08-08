Transshipment cargo handled at Busan Port dips in July
BUSAN, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Transshipment cargo handled at South Korea's largest seaport of Busan fell for the first time in 29 months in July amid a trade dispute between the United States and China, industry data showed Thursday.
Busan's transshipment cargo, or cargo processed here en route to final destinations, fell 0.5 percent on-year to 968,300 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) last month.
It marks the first on-year contraction since February 2017.
The southeastern port processed cargo totaling 1.86 million TEUs in July, up 2.7 percent from a year earlier. A 6.4 percent rise in export and import freight helped offset the decline in transshipment cargo.
Growth in Busan's transshipment cargo handling began to lose steam sharply in May, when it gained a mere 1.9 percent from a year ago. In June, the volume edged up 0.4 percent.
In the first four months of this year, the on-year growth rate averaged 7.1 percent.
The July decline was attributed mainly to a fall in cargo volume due to tit-for-tat tariff impositions by Washington and Beijing. The world's two largest economies account for nearly 50 percent of transshipment cargo handled at Busan.
Industry watchers raised the possibility that Busan's transshipment cargo handling may shrink further down the road as the U.S. has decided to slap additional tariffs on Chinese exports.
(END)
-
1
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
2
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
3
Japan set to approve decision to remove S. Korea from whitelist in deepening row
-
4
Korean won keeps sliding on concerns over trade spats, Fed outlook
-
5
(2nd LD) Japan approves bill removing S. Korea from list of trusted trading partners
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
(2nd LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold talks in Bangkok amid trade row
-
5
(5th LD) Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan fail to defuse trade, diplomatic tensions
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
Bolton says N.K. appears to be getting missile 'fully operational'
-
3
Typhoon Francisco to land at Busan-Geoje area Tuesday night: weather agency
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader says missile launches were 'warning' against S. Korea-U.S. exercise
-
5
(2nd LD) Trump says U.S.-S. Korea talks on defense payment begin