KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Thursday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SKC 43,850 UP 1,350
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,050 UP 70
Mobis 236,500 DN 1,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 29,400 UP 650
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 27,950 UP 100
HDC HOLDINGS 12,950 UP 850
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 43,550 UP 450
KorZinc 447,000 UP 21,500
S-1 107,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 6,610 UP 90
SYC 49,800 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI WIA 41,850 UP 1,250
HyundaiMipoDock 37,750 UP 250
IS DONGSEO 30,550 UP 200
S-Oil 89,900 UP 1,200
LG Innotek 99,700 UP 3,300
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 222,000 UP 1,000
SKNetworks 5,020 DN 80
Daesang 22,500 UP 600
ORION Holdings 15,900 UP 400
JWPHARMA 24,850 UP 750
LGInt 16,150 0
DB HiTek 13,200 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 5,930 UP 180
SBC 16,100 UP 550
Hyundai M&F INS 25,400 UP 1,000
Hanwha 21,850 UP 400
TONGYANG 1,575 UP 95
DB INSURANCE 53,200 UP 1,800
SamsungElec 42,650 DN 550
IlyangPharm 19,950 UP 500
NHIS 12,200 UP 200
SK Discovery 21,850 UP 300
LS 41,950 UP 450
GC Corp 102,500 UP 2,500
GS E&C 32,350 UP 1,350
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 27,100 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 236,000 UP 500
KPIC 116,500 UP 4,000
AK Holdings 36,250 UP 950
(MORE)
-
1
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
2
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
3
Japan set to approve decision to remove S. Korea from whitelist in deepening row
-
4
Korean won keeps sliding on concerns over trade spats, Fed outlook
-
5
(2nd LD) Japan approves bill removing S. Korea from list of trusted trading partners
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
(News Focus) Seoul-Tokyo ties tipped for deeper rift after Japan's expanded export control: experts
-
5
(2nd LD) Japan approves bill removing S. Korea from list of trusted trading partners
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump says U.S.-S. Korea talks on defense payment begin
-
3
Japan allows first photoresist export to S. Korea since implementation of stricter controls: official
-
4
Bolton says N.K. appears to be getting missile 'fully operational'
-
5
(News Focus) Latest test indicates N. Korea's successful development of new ballistic missile: experts