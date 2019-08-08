LOTTE 31,900 UP 700

GS Retail 39,800 UP 1,150

Ottogi 614,000 UP 4,000

emart 110,500 0

DAEKYO 6,370 UP 370

GKL 18,800 UP 1,000

LG HAUSYS 57,400 0

Hanwha Chem 17,350 UP 300

SsangyongMtr 3,155 UP 155

BoryungPharm 10,750 UP 200

L&L 14,050 UP 500

NamyangDairy 545,000 UP 12,000

KT&G 97,700 UP 1,300

LOTTE Fine Chem 45,800 UP 800

HYUNDAI STEEL 36,450 DN 250

YUNGJIN PHARM 3,990 UP 100

CJ 86,200 UP 300

Shinsegae 232,000 UP 5,500

SAMSUNG LIFE 68,800 DN 800

FOOSUNG 11,350 UP 2,240

CheilWorldwide 25,850 UP 150

Nongshim 230,000 UP 3,000

BGF 5,870 UP 130

LOTTE SHOPPING 124,500 UP 2,000

LG Corp. 68,600 UP 500

GCH Corp 18,900 UP 650

KBFinancialGroup 39,250 DN 300

SGBC 38,400 UP 250

Hyosung 84,200 UP 100

Binggrae 60,500 0

LotteChilsung 138,500 UP 2,000

HyundaiMtr 130,000 UP 3,000

AmoreG 54,300 UP 2,000

POSCO 205,000 DN 500

SPC SAMLIP 83,900 UP 2,700

SAMSUNG SDS 199,000 UP 4,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 37,100 UP 1,600

KUMHOTIRE 4,160 0

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,650 UP 200

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,700 UP 1,600

(MORE)