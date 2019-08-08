KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
LOTTE 31,900 UP 700
GS Retail 39,800 UP 1,150
Ottogi 614,000 UP 4,000
emart 110,500 0
DAEKYO 6,370 UP 370
GKL 18,800 UP 1,000
LG HAUSYS 57,400 0
Hanwha Chem 17,350 UP 300
SsangyongMtr 3,155 UP 155
BoryungPharm 10,750 UP 200
L&L 14,050 UP 500
NamyangDairy 545,000 UP 12,000
KT&G 97,700 UP 1,300
LOTTE Fine Chem 45,800 UP 800
HYUNDAI STEEL 36,450 DN 250
YUNGJIN PHARM 3,990 UP 100
CJ 86,200 UP 300
Shinsegae 232,000 UP 5,500
SAMSUNG LIFE 68,800 DN 800
FOOSUNG 11,350 UP 2,240
CheilWorldwide 25,850 UP 150
Nongshim 230,000 UP 3,000
BGF 5,870 UP 130
LOTTE SHOPPING 124,500 UP 2,000
LG Corp. 68,600 UP 500
GCH Corp 18,900 UP 650
KBFinancialGroup 39,250 DN 300
SGBC 38,400 UP 250
Hyosung 84,200 UP 100
Binggrae 60,500 0
LotteChilsung 138,500 UP 2,000
HyundaiMtr 130,000 UP 3,000
AmoreG 54,300 UP 2,000
POSCO 205,000 DN 500
SPC SAMLIP 83,900 UP 2,700
SAMSUNG SDS 199,000 UP 4,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 37,100 UP 1,600
KUMHOTIRE 4,160 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,650 UP 200
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 61,700 UP 1,600
