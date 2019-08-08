ShinhanGroup 41,200 DN 900

HITEJINRO 20,500 0

Yuhan 214,500 UP 4,000

SLCORP 22,350 UP 650

CJ LOGISTICS 137,000 UP 6,000

DOOSAN 93,400 UP 1,600

DaelimInd 97,300 UP 1,700

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15250 UP200

UNID 45,950 DN 200

DAEWOONG PHARM 153,000 UP 10,000

DaeduckElec 9,660 UP 100

MERITZ SECU 4,665 UP 150

HtlShilla 78,600 UP 3,900

Hanmi Science 41,300 DN 50

SamsungElecMech 85,100 0

Hanssem 62,700 UP 2,100

HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,300 UP 1,000

SamsungF&MIns 250,000 UP 7,500

Kogas 38,850 DN 1,050

KSOE 94,400 UP 500

OCI 68,600 UP 600

KumhoPetrochem 72,500 UP 2,500

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL173500 UP18500

KiaMtr 43,050 UP 1,000

Donga Socio Holdings 80,900 UP 2,400

SK hynix 72,300 DN 1,000

Youngpoong 615,000 UP 12,000

HyundaiEng&Const 40,000 UP 1,200

KISWire 23,950 UP 400

LotteFood 439,000 UP 1,500

NEXENTIRE 7,970 0

CHONGKUNDANG 79,800 DN 600

KCC 221,500 DN 1,500

HankookShellOil 320,000 UP 1,000

BukwangPharm 13,700 UP 550

ILJIN MATERIALS 37,800 UP 2,150

TaekwangInd 1,097,000 UP 40,000

SsangyongCement 5,530 UP 70

KAL 23,600 UP 450

Hanchem 78,800 UP 1,800

(MORE)