KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
ShinhanGroup 41,200 DN 900
HITEJINRO 20,500 0
Yuhan 214,500 UP 4,000
SLCORP 22,350 UP 650
CJ LOGISTICS 137,000 UP 6,000
DOOSAN 93,400 UP 1,600
DaelimInd 97,300 UP 1,700
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP15250 UP200
UNID 45,950 DN 200
DAEWOONG PHARM 153,000 UP 10,000
DaeduckElec 9,660 UP 100
MERITZ SECU 4,665 UP 150
HtlShilla 78,600 UP 3,900
Hanmi Science 41,300 DN 50
SamsungElecMech 85,100 0
Hanssem 62,700 UP 2,100
HANALL BIOPHARMA 23,300 UP 1,000
SamsungF&MIns 250,000 UP 7,500
Kogas 38,850 DN 1,050
KSOE 94,400 UP 500
OCI 68,600 UP 600
KumhoPetrochem 72,500 UP 2,500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL173500 UP18500
KiaMtr 43,050 UP 1,000
Donga Socio Holdings 80,900 UP 2,400
SK hynix 72,300 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 615,000 UP 12,000
HyundaiEng&Const 40,000 UP 1,200
KISWire 23,950 UP 400
LotteFood 439,000 UP 1,500
NEXENTIRE 7,970 0
CHONGKUNDANG 79,800 DN 600
KCC 221,500 DN 1,500
HankookShellOil 320,000 UP 1,000
BukwangPharm 13,700 UP 550
ILJIN MATERIALS 37,800 UP 2,150
TaekwangInd 1,097,000 UP 40,000
SsangyongCement 5,530 UP 70
KAL 23,600 UP 450
Hanchem 78,800 UP 1,800
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
Japan set to approve decision to remove S. Korea from whitelist in deepening row
Korean won keeps sliding on concerns over trade spats, Fed outlook
(2nd LD) Japan approves bill removing S. Korea from list of trusted trading partners
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
(News Focus) Seoul-Tokyo ties tipped for deeper rift after Japan's expanded export control: experts
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
(2nd LD) Trump says U.S.-S. Korea talks on defense payment begin
Japan allows first photoresist export to S. Korea since implementation of stricter controls: official
Bolton says N.K. appears to be getting missile 'fully operational'
(News Focus) Latest test indicates N. Korea's successful development of new ballistic missile: experts