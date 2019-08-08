KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
DWS 35,100 UP 300
KEPCO 25,450 DN 950
SamsungSecu 35,750 UP 1,450
SKTelecom 240,500 DN 4,000
S&T MOTIV 48,900 UP 900
HyundaiElev 73,600 UP 2,700
Hanon Systems 11,500 DN 100
SK 201,000 UP 1,000
Handsome 32,200 DN 800
WJ COWAY 82,600 UP 1,100
IBK 12,400 DN 200
KorElecTerm 64,700 UP 1,700
NamhaeChem 8,380 UP 240
DONGSUH 17,400 UP 100
SamsungEng 15,150 UP 50
SAMSUNG C&T 84,400 DN 100
PanOcean 4,260 UP 10
SAMSUNG CARD 34,300 DN 150
KT 26,900 DN 350
LG Uplus 12,450 DN 350
DHICO 5,300 UP 40
LG Display 13,000 UP 350
Kangwonland 29,650 UP 650
NAVER 140,000 UP 2,500
Kakao 127,000 UP 3,500
NCsoft 520,000 UP 9,000
DSME 24,200 UP 200
DSINFRA 5,670 UP 40
DWEC 3,910 UP 45
Donga ST 82,900 UP 700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,600 UP 450
CJ CheilJedang 272,000 UP 6,000
DongwonF&B 230,000 DN 2,500
KEPCO KPS 30,600 UP 100
LGH&H 1,160,000 DN 1,000
LGCHEM 318,000 UP 2,500
KEPCO E&C 17,650 UP 400
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 89,000 UP 1,200
HALLA HOLDINGS 41,550 UP 150
HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,500 UP 450
