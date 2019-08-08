DWS 35,100 UP 300

KEPCO 25,450 DN 950

SamsungSecu 35,750 UP 1,450

SKTelecom 240,500 DN 4,000

S&T MOTIV 48,900 UP 900

HyundaiElev 73,600 UP 2,700

Hanon Systems 11,500 DN 100

SK 201,000 UP 1,000

Handsome 32,200 DN 800

WJ COWAY 82,600 UP 1,100

IBK 12,400 DN 200

KorElecTerm 64,700 UP 1,700

NamhaeChem 8,380 UP 240

DONGSUH 17,400 UP 100

SamsungEng 15,150 UP 50

SAMSUNG C&T 84,400 DN 100

PanOcean 4,260 UP 10

SAMSUNG CARD 34,300 DN 150

KT 26,900 DN 350

LG Uplus 12,450 DN 350

DHICO 5,300 UP 40

LG Display 13,000 UP 350

Kangwonland 29,650 UP 650

NAVER 140,000 UP 2,500

Kakao 127,000 UP 3,500

NCsoft 520,000 UP 9,000

DSME 24,200 UP 200

DSINFRA 5,670 UP 40

DWEC 3,910 UP 45

Donga ST 82,900 UP 700

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 17,600 UP 450

CJ CheilJedang 272,000 UP 6,000

DongwonF&B 230,000 DN 2,500

KEPCO KPS 30,600 UP 100

LGH&H 1,160,000 DN 1,000

LGCHEM 318,000 UP 2,500

KEPCO E&C 17,650 UP 400

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 89,000 UP 1,200

HALLA HOLDINGS 41,550 UP 150

HYUNDAI ROTEM 15,500 UP 450

(MORE)