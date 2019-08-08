KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
LGELECTRONICS 59,600 0
Celltrion 154,000 UP 5,500
Huchems 22,550 UP 100
HYUNDAIDEPTST 71,100 UP 1,800
KIH 70,600 UP 600
LOTTE Himart 34,050 UP 450
GS 47,800 DN 600
CJ CGV 34,250 UP 1,350
HYUNDAILIVART 14,150 UP 650
LIG Nex1 27,300 UP 200
FILA KOREA 63,600 UP 1,200
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 154,000 UP 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 32,800 UP 50
HANWHA LIFE 2,345 UP 10
AMOREPACIFIC 125,000 UP 2,000
LF 23,350 UP 450
JW HOLDINGS 5,070 UP 245
SK Innovation 159,000 DN 4,000
POONGSAN 21,300 UP 200
Hansae 18,450 DN 100
Youngone Corp 33,650 UP 450
KOLON IND 37,650 UP 650
HanmiPharm 268,000 UP 500
BNK Financial Group 6,690 UP 50
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY286 50 UP100
KOLMAR KOREA 50,200 UP 2,050
CUCKOO 123,500 UP 9,000
COSMAX 93,500 UP 5,800
MANDO 34,600 UP 1,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 249,500 0
INNOCEAN 71,500 UP 1,400
Doosan Bobcat 34,150 DN 450
Netmarble 89,800 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S305500 UP3500
ORION 81,000 UP 2,500
BGF Retail 213,500 UP 5,000
SKCHEM 42,650 UP 900
HDC-OP 35,450 UP 1,650
HYOSUNG HEAVY 33,400 UP 500
WooriFinancialGroup 12,100 0
