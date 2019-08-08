Seoul stocks rebound after 6 days of decline, won advances
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares ended higher, snapping a six-day losing streak, as China took steps to limit the decline of the yuan, easing concerns that the trade war with the United States may morph into a full-blown currency war. The Korean won sharply advanced against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 10.9 points, or 0.6 percent, to 1,920.61. The main index shed 6.3 percent in the past six sessions on concerns that the worsening U.S.-China trade struggle will develop into a global currency war and Japan may apply tougher restrictions on exports to Korea.
Trading volume was moderate at 762 million shares worth 6.56 trillion won (US$5.4 billion), with gainers outnumbering losers 766 to 97.
On Monday, the U.S. designated China as a currency manipulator for the first time since 1994 after China allowed the yuan to break through the key 7-per-dollar level, sending the KOSPI index to the lowest point in three years. The won also fell sharply as investors sought safe havens such as the dollar over emerging market currencies.
"The pace of the yuan's weakening slowed down against the dollar, lifting investor sentiment. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans' comments that trade headwinds could justify additional rate cuts also gave a boost to the equities markets," Suh Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co., said by phone.
But he didn't expect any significant rebound in the KOSPI in the coming weeks due to the lack of upside momentum.
In another bit of relief in the escalating trade spat between South Korea and Japan, Japan approved its first shipment of restricted goods to South Korea, although it vowed to strictly implement exports curbs against South Korea in the future.
Early this week, Japan officially announced the exclusion of South Korea from its "whitelist" of trusted trading partners that enjoy fast-track export clearance.
Japan didn't add to the list of tightly regulated items exported to Korea this time.
To soothe market jitters, the Seoul government has said it will take "swift and bold" steps if necessary to help stabilized the financial markets in case of a sharp volatility. The government's contingency plans include stock market stabilization measures, easing regulations on buybacks and tightening rules on short selling.
Individuals bought a net 224 billion won worth of stocks, offsetting 214 billion won stock selling by institutions and foreigners.
Large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 1.3 percent to end at 42,650 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. declined 1.4 percent to 72,300 won, and state-run Korea Electric Power Corp. was down 3.6 percent to 25,450 won.
Among gainers, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. rose 2.4 percent to 130,000 won, leading chemical firm LG Chem Ltd. advanced 0.8 percent to 318,000 won and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. was up 1.9 percent to 23,600 won.
The Korean won closed at 1,214.90 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.4 won from the previous session's close.
"As the yuan levels off, the won gained against the dollar for a second straight session. The People's Bank of China appears to be controlling the yuan exchange rate," Samsung Futures analyst Jeon Seung-ji said.
(END)
