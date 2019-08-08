Heat wave warnings issued nationwide
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- Following Typhoon Francisco's passage over the Korean peninsula, South Korea has again been gripped by scorching heat, with heat wave warnings issued across the country Thursday.
The Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said it issued heat wave warnings for Seoul and parts of surrounding Gyeonggi Province as of 2 p.m.
Almost all other parts of South Korea, including Busan, Daegu, Daejeon and Gwangju, have already been put under heat wave warnings, according to the KMA.
Heat wave warnings and advisories are issued when daytime highs are projected to exceed 35 C and 33 C, respectively, for at least two days.
The whole country, except for high mountainous regions, has been put under heat waving warnings or advisories, the agency noted.
As of 2 p.m., the daily high temperature soared to 37.4 C in Guri, just east of Seoul, 36.3 C in Gapyeong, 35.4 C in Anseong and 33.9 C in Busan.
KMA and government officials advised that citizens minimize outdoor activities and drink sufficient water to cope with the sweltering heat, as daily high temperatures surged above 35 C in many areas across the country.
They forecast the extremely hot weather, as well as a tropical night phenomenon, will persist nationwide for the time being. Tropical night is an expression used when the overnight low is 25 C or higher from 6:01 p.m. to 9:00 a.m. the next day.
South Korea's southeastern regions, including Busan, received heavy rain earlier this week due to the landfall of Typhoon Francisco, the eighth typhoon of the season.
Meanwhile, two more powerful typhoons -- Lekima and Krosa, the season's ninth and 10th, respectively -- are also approaching north from the seas near Taiwan and the Philippines, the KMA said, adding that their future routes still remain uncertain. Lekima is projected to move towards China's east coastal areas, while Krosa's course has yet to be known.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
2
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
3
Japan set to approve decision to remove S. Korea from whitelist in deepening row
-
4
Korean won keeps sliding on concerns over trade spats, Fed outlook
-
5
(2nd LD) Japan approves bill removing S. Korea from list of trusted trading partners
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
(News Focus) Seoul-Tokyo ties tipped for deeper rift after Japan's expanded export control: experts
-
5
(2nd LD) Japan approves bill removing S. Korea from list of trusted trading partners
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump says U.S.-S. Korea talks on defense payment begin
-
3
Japan allows first photoresist export to S. Korea since implementation of stricter controls: official
-
4
Bolton says N.K. appears to be getting missile 'fully operational'
-
5
(News Focus) Latest test indicates N. Korea's successful development of new ballistic missile: experts