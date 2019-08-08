World No. 1 in women's golf just wants to make cut in S. Korean event
JEJU, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- She may be the current world No. 1 in women's golf, but all Ko Jin-young hopes to accomplish in her first tournament this year on home soil is to play on the weekend.
"My goal is to make the cut," Ko said at a press conference ahead of this week's Jeju Samdasoo Masters on the Korea LPGA (KLPGA) Tour. The 54-hole event starts Friday at Ora Country Club on the southern resort island of Jeju.
"The fairways are narrow here, and the rough is intimidating," Ko added. "It's also so hot here. When I was playing my practice round, I started worrying about how I am going to get through the tournament in this weather."
No matter how difficult the course is or how tough the conditions are, making the cut seems too modest of an objective for Ko, who captured two majors on the LPGA Tour this season. She is also leading the tour in money, scoring average and Player of the Year points.
Ko has played this tournament every year since its inception in 2014 and she won it in 2017.
And Ko is a far different golfer now than she was at any point in her previous appearances at this event, not to mention more famous.
"I get recognized so much now. I am really grateful for that and I am also humbled," she said. "It motivates me to play even better golf. I've made huge progress in terms of techniques from last year, and I think my mental approach has improved as well."
Ko climbed to No. 1 in the world rankings for the first time in April, after winning the season's first major, ANA Inspiration. She slipped from the top at the end of June, replaced by fellow South Korean Park Sung-hyun. But Ko returned to the top at the end of July, following her victory at the Evian Championship for her second major title of 2019.
"When I reached No. 1, I was obviously happy but I don't put too much stock into the ranking position," Ko said. "I only focus on maintaining a high level of play."
And Park In-bee, former world No. 1 who also attended the press conference, said she's been duly impressed with the level of Ko's play.
"She's flawless. She's a great ball striker and an outstanding putter," Park said. "You're witnessing a piece of Korean golf history right here."
