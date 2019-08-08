S. Korea builds 1.64 gigawatts of solar capacity through July
SEJONG, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- A combined 1.64 gigawatts (GW) worth of solar panels have been installed in the first seven months of this year, the industry ministry said Thursday, as South Korea is pushing to expand sources of renewable energy.
The solar photovoltaic capacity could generate enough power to provide electricity for about 600,000 households per year. The ministry has set this year's goal at 1.63 GW of solar capacity.
The latest achievement raised South Korea's total solar capacity to 9.5 GW.
Solar power accounted for 1.2 percent of South Korea's total power generation in 2017, the latest year for which statistics are available.
South Korea is pushing to go green by slashing carbon emissions, switching to renewable energy sources and reducing reliance on fossil fuels.
