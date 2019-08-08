Moon meets Uzbekistan's first female Senate leader
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in greeted the first female leader of the Uzbek parliament's upper chamber at Cheong Wa Dae on Thursday, expressing hope that it will help further promote relations between the two nations.
Tanzila Narbayeva, former deputy prime minister, was chosen as the chair of the Senate of the Central Asian nation in June.
She traveled to Seoul as part of a bilateral parliamentary exchange program.
Moon congratulated her on being elected to the post and said her trip here is very meaningful.
"I hope that it will serve as a chance to further facilitate the special strategic partnership," he said. The two sides upgraded their ties to a special strategic partnership in April.
Moon visited Uzbekistan at that time for summit talks with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
Moon asked her to convey a message that he "feels special, brother-like friendship" with Mirziyoyev.
The Senate leader expressed appreciation for the hospitality of Moon and other South Koreans, speaking briefly in front of media at the start of their meeting.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
2
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
3
Japan set to approve decision to remove S. Korea from whitelist in deepening row
-
4
Korean won keeps sliding on concerns over trade spats, Fed outlook
-
5
(2nd LD) Japan approves bill removing S. Korea from list of trusted trading partners
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
(News Focus) Seoul-Tokyo ties tipped for deeper rift after Japan's expanded export control: experts
-
5
(2nd LD) Japan approves bill removing S. Korea from list of trusted trading partners
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump says U.S.-S. Korea talks on defense payment begin
-
3
Japan allows first photoresist export to S. Korea since implementation of stricter controls: official
-
4
Bolton says N.K. appears to be getting missile 'fully operational'
-
5
(News Focus) Latest test indicates N. Korea's successful development of new ballistic missile: experts