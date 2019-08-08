NSC members review agenda for upcoming high-level defense talks with U.S.
SEOUL, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top national security officials on Thursday prepared for defense ministerial talks with the United States to be held this week.
The new Pentagon chief, Mark Esper, is scheduled to arrive in Seoul later in the day. He will hold talks with Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo on Friday in which a host of alliance issues, as well as how to deal with North Korea, are expected to be discussed.
In the weekly session of the National Security Council (NSC) standing committee, participants "thoroughly checked" the recent military situation involving North Korea and the Korean Peninsula, Cheong Wa Dae said.
They also reviewed issues related to the upcoming talks between Jeong and Esper and agreed to further strengthen partnerships between the defense authorities of the two sides for the complete denuclearization of Korea and the establishment of lasting peace, it added.
They also reaffirmed plans for continued efforts to resolve the trade fight with Japan through dialogue.
Chung Eui-yong, the national security adviser, presided over the session. The other members of the NSC panel include the foreign, defense and unification ministers, as well as the director of the National Intelligence Service.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
2
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
3
Japan set to approve decision to remove S. Korea from whitelist in deepening row
-
4
Korean won keeps sliding on concerns over trade spats, Fed outlook
-
5
(2nd LD) Japan approves bill removing S. Korea from list of trusted trading partners
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
(News Focus) Seoul-Tokyo ties tipped for deeper rift after Japan's expanded export control: experts
-
5
(2nd LD) Japan approves bill removing S. Korea from list of trusted trading partners
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
(2nd LD) Trump says U.S.-S. Korea talks on defense payment begin
-
3
Japan allows first photoresist export to S. Korea since implementation of stricter controls: official
-
4
Bolton says N.K. appears to be getting missile 'fully operational'
-
5
(News Focus) Latest test indicates N. Korea's successful development of new ballistic missile: experts