U.S. says Trump has been clear on wanting allies to contribute more to defense
WASHINGTON, Aug. 8 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has been clear that he wants U.S. allies to contribute more to shared defense, the State Department said Thursday, indicating South Korea will not be an exception to the rule.
"Burden sharing is a theme of the president's and it will be a theme of the president's as it relates to South Korea, as it relates to NATO," department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus told reporters.
In a tweet Wednesday, Trump said the U.S. and South Korea have begun negotiations to renew their defense cost-sharing deal and added that Seoul has agreed to pay more.
South Korea said the talks have yet to begin.
