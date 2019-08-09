Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea, Japan take a breather in row, take no further actions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Japan approves 1 photoresist shipment to Seoul, for a lot of reasons (Kookmin Daily)
-- Bolton told Chung US$4.8 bln bill for defense cost comes directly from Trump (Donga llbo)
-- Seoul-Tokyo trade row takes a pause (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Seoul, Tokyo avoid further friction in trade row, for now (Segye Times)
-- Joint military exercise under way includes stability operations for North Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Rep. Lee Soo-hyuck tipped for U.S. ambassador after Moon's special security adviser turns it down (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon likely to appoint ex-aide Cho Kuk as justice minister (Hankyoreh)
-- Seoul, Tokyo take a step back from trade row (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Japan approves 1 shipment, Seoul defers taking more measures (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Japan approves 1 shipment, Seoul holds off counteractions (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Japan clears photoresists export (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Seoul, Washington yet to begin talks for defense cost-sharing, ministry says (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul to link Hormuz mission to defense cost (Korea Times)
(END)
