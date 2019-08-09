Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Friday's weather forecast

09:05 August 09, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 09 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 35/25 Sunny 60

Incheon 34/25 Sunny 60

Suwon 35/25 Sunny 60

Cheongju 35/26 Sunny 60

Daejeon 35/25 Sunny 60

Chuncheon 34/24 Sunny 70

Gangneung 35/27 Sunny 60

Jeonju 35/25 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 34/26 Sunny 20

Jeju 33/27 Sunny 20

Daegu 35/26 Sunny 0

Busan 33/26 Sunny 0

