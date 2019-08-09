(LEAD) Moon replaces eight minister-level officials, names new ambassador to U.S.
(ATTN: UPDATES with more details throughout; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in carried out his first Cabinet shake-up in five months Friday amid a host of troubles in state affairs, from North Korea's resumed rocket launches to a trade fight with Japan.
He also picked Lee Soo-hyuck, a diplomat-turned-lawmaker, as new ambassador to the United States, as Seoul has come under growing pressure to increase its financial support for the U.S. Forces Korea and play a bigger role in regional and international security.
The reshuffle affected eight minister-grade officials, including the justice minister, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Cho Kuk, former senior presidential secretary on civil affairs, has been nominated to lead the Ministry of Justice.
Rep. Lee of the ruling Democratic Party will replace Ambassador Cho Yoon-je serving in Washington D.C.
Jeong Se-hyun, former unification minister, has been chosen as new deputy chair of the presidential National Unification Advisory Council.
The appointment of Cho, a law professor, apparently reflects Moon's firm commitment to a sweeping reform of the prosecution to guarantee its political neutrality and grant more investigation power and authority to police.
Cho is widely expected to face political attacks during a parliamentary confirmation hearing, with conservative opposition parties strongly opposed to Moon's drive to set up an independent unit designed to probe corruption by high-ranking officials and reform state prosecutors.
Moon named Joh Sung-wook as the chief of the anti-trust watchdog Fair Trade Commission. She will replace Kim Sang-jo, now Cheong Wa Dae chief of staff for policy.
Eun Sung-soo, chief of the state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea, was tapped to become chairman of the Financial Services Commission, the country's financial watchdog.
Vice agriculture minister Kim Hyun-soo was nominated to lead the agricultural ministry.
Lee Jung-ok, a sociology scholar and advocate for women's righst, was chosen as the gender equality minister nominee. Choi Ki-young, a professor of electric engineering, was tapped to lead the science ministry.
