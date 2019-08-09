(profile) Top financial regulator nominee credited with stabilizing markets
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in's choice to head the Financial Services Commission, Eun Sung-soo, has been credited with stabilizing the nation's financial markets following the 2008 global financial crisis and the European debt turmoil.
The 58-year-old Eun, currently chief executive of state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea, had served at the finance ministry for about three decades.
Eun will be tasked with missions to stabilize financial markets at a time when the trade dispute between the United States and China shows signs of morphing into a currency war.
South Korea's stock and currency markets have also been under pressure over Japan's trade curbs in apparent retaliation over a diplomatic spat surrounding wartime forced labor.
In addition, one of top priorities for Eun is to curb the nation's mountain of household debt.
Outstanding household credit -- household loans and credit card spending -- came to a record 1,540 trillion won (US$1.27 trillion) as of end-March, up 3.3 trillion won from three months earlier, according to data by the Bank of Korea.
Household debt grew at the slowest clip in six years in the first quarter of this year amid government measures to tighten mortgage rules.
Although the growth pace of household debt has slowed, it has kept growing faster than disposable income and weighed on private consumption.
Eun, who had served in various capacities at the financial ministry since 1983, was director of the international financial division between 2011 and 2012.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
