(profile) New antitrust chief nominee well-versed in competition policy, chaebol
SEJONG, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Antitrust chief nominee Joh Sung-wook is a professor who has honed her expertise in the fields of competition policy, South Korean conglomerates and corporate governance.
Joh's nomination underscores President Moon Jae-in's commitment to a fair economy based on chaebol reform and co-prosperity between small and medium-sized enterprises and larger ones.
South Korea has been pushing to stem unfair business practices and to level the playing field for smaller firms in a country that has been dominated by family-controlled conglomerates, or chaebol, for decades.
Joh, a professor of Business Administration at Seoul National University, advised the government on policies related to conglomerates and competition at the state-run Korea Development Institute before serving as a commissioner for Korea's Securities and Futures Commission.
Born in 1964, Joh also served as president of the Financial Information Society of Korea before serving as a member of the presidential committee on regulatory reform.
She graduated from Seoul National University in 1986 and received her master's degree in Economics at the same university in 1988 before earning her Ph.D in Economics from Harvard University in 1994.
She taught at the State University of New York at Albany as an assistant professor of economics from 1994 to 1997 before joining the Korea Development Institute.
Joh later moved to Korea University as an associate professor of finance in 2003 before teaching at her alma mater starting in 2005.
