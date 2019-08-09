(2nd LD) (profile) New antitrust chief nominee well-versed in competition policy, chaebol
(ATTN: UPDATES with comments by nominee in 5th para)
SEJONG, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Antitrust chief nominee Joh Sung-wook is a professor who has honed her expertise in the fields of competition policy, South Korean conglomerates and corporate governance.
Joh's nomination underscores President Moon Jae-in's commitment to a fair economy based on chaebol reform and co-prosperity between small and medium-sized enterprises and larger ones.
South Korea has been pushing to stem unfair business practices and to level the playing field for smaller firms in a country that has been dominated by family-controlled conglomerates, or chaebol, for decades.
"We expect the nominee to spread a fair economy across our society while pushing for the Fair Trade Commission's pending issues without a hitch with her excellent expertise and reform mind," presidential spokesperson Ko Min-jung said.
Joh said she "feels a heavy responsibility" for being nominated to the post that's crucial for a fair economy and said she will do her best in preparing for a parliamentary confirmation hearing.
Joh, if she gets past the parliamentary confirmation hearing, would be the first woman to lead South Korea's antitrust policy in 38 years.
The parliamentary confirmation hearing is widely seen as a formality because her formal appointment does not require approval from the National Assembly.
Joh, a professor of Business Administration at Seoul National University, advised the government on policies related to conglomerates and competition at the state-run Korea Development Institute before serving as a commissioner for Korea's Securities and Futures Commission.
Born in 1964, Joh also served as president of the Financial Information Society of Korea before serving as a member of the presidential committee on regulatory reform.
She graduated from Seoul National University in 1986 and received her master's degree in economics at the same university in 1988 before earning her Ph.D. in economics from Harvard University in 1994.
She taught at the State University of New York at Albany as an assistant professor of economics from 1994 to 1997 before joining the Korea Development Institute.
Joh later moved to Korea University as an associate professor of finance in 2003 before teaching at her alma mater starting in 2005.
