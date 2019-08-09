Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Olympic short track champion Lim Hyo-jun banned for 1 year for sexually harassing male teammate

All Headlines 10:25 August 09, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Olympic short track speed skating champion Lim Hyo-jun has been suspended for one year for sexually harassing a male teammate.

The Korea Skating Union (KSU) reached the decision Thursday evening, saying Lim, who won a gold medal in the men's 1,500m at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, will be banned from all skating-related activities until Aug. 7, 2020.

During training on June 17, Lim pulled down the pants of a younger teammate with female skaters present at Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, 90 kilometers south of Seoul. As an initial punishment, the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) decided to ban all 14 skaters on the national men's and women's teams from the Jincheon training center for a month.

The KSU said it had spoken with Lim and the male teammate, plus other skaters who witnessed the incident, and also studied CCTV footage to determine its punishment.

This file photo, provided by the Korea Skating Union on Jan. 10, 2018, shows South Korean short track speed skaters during training at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, 90 kilometers south of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#short track speed skating
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!