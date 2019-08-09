Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 available for preorder in S. Korea
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. made its latest phablet, the Galaxy Note 10, available for preorder in South Korea on Friday with three local carriers, ahead of its official launch on Aug. 23 here.
The Note 10 is Samsung's premium large-screen smartphone that comes with a stylus S-Pen, whose price tag is at 1.2 million won (US$1,025) for a 6.3-inch display and 1.5 million won for a souped-up 6.8-inch screen.
While Samsung showcased both the 4G and 5G variants for each size, the phones will be available only in 5G models in South Korea, the company said.
The Note 10 features a hole-punch selfie camera to minimize the bezel on the screen and ditches the 3.5 mm headphone jack for the first time. Instead, it offers a USB-C dongle.
The standard model has three cameras on the back, and the plus model has an additional camera.
The Note 10 will be Samsung's second 5G phone launched at home following the Galaxy S 10 5G, its flagship smartphone released in April in time for the commercial roll out of the ultrafast network in the nation.
Samsung's 5G-only strategy in the domestic market comes as the world's largest handset maker is looking for ways to expand sales of premium phones to improve profits of its sluggish mobile division.
South Korea is a leading 5G market with over 2 million subscribers in four months of the network's launch, as local carriers have been aggressively promoting 5G mobile plans to lure customers in the early stage.
ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)
