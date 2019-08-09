Samsung Lions acquire ex-MLB pitcher Ben Lively
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Former big league pitcher Ben Lively will now take the mound in South Korea.
The Samsung Lions of the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) announced their signing of Lively on Thursday. The 27-year-old right-hander will make US$325,000 for the rest of this season.
Lively will replace Deck McGuire in the Lions' rotation. McGuire threw a no-hitter on April 21, but otherwise struggled in his first KBO season, with a record of 4-8 and a 5.05 ERA. He was taken off the active roster on Aug. 1 with a thigh injury and the Lions decided to cut him loose for good.
Lively compiled a 4-10 record with a 4.80 ERA in 26 major league games, 20 of them starts. He appeared in one game for the Kansas City Royals this year while spending the rest of the time in Triple-A, going 6-2 with a 4.48 ERA in 24 games split between the affiliates of the Royals and the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Lions have parted ways both of their foreign pitchers from the beginning of the season. Last month, they released Justin Haley and signed outfielder Mac Williamson.
KBO teams are each permitted to sign up to three foreign players, with a maximum two pitchers. The Lions are the only club this season to carry one pitcher and two position players from overseas.
Through Thursday's action, the Lions were in eighth place at 44-59-1 (wins-losses-ties), seven games out of the fifth and final playoff spot. After playing in every Korean Series from 2010 to 2015 and winning it all from 2011 to 2014, the Lions have missed the postseason in each of the past three years.
