Lotte Group chief to visit Israel to seek cooperation in AI, startups

All Headlines 11:30 August 09, 2019

SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin will visit Israel this week to seek cooperation in high-tech areas and learn about startup ecosystems, the retail and chemical-focused conglomerate said Friday.

Shin, who leads South Korea's fifth-largest conglomerate, will meet Israeli officials, including Eli Cohen, the country's Minister of the Economy and Industry, and discuss plans to expand exchanges between the two sides, according to Lotte.

Lotte said Shin will discuss ways to boost cooperation in areas, like artificial intelligence and big data, where Israel is considered a front-runner.

This file photo, taken on July 16, 2019, shows Lotte Group Chairman Shin Dong-bin at the group's headquarters in Seoul. (Yonhap)

