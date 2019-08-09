Fitch maintains S. Korea's rating at 'AA-'; outlook stable
By Kim Kwang-tae
SEJONG, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Global credit appraiser Fitch Ratings said Friday that it has reaffirmed its rating on South Korea at "AA-" with a stable rating outlook.
"South Korea's AA- rating balances robust external finances, steady macroeconomic performance, and sound fiscal management against evolving geopolitical risks related to North Korea and medium-term structural challenges from aging demographics and low productivity," the ratings agency said in a report posted on its website.
South Korea's economic growth momentum has slowed considerably over the past year as Asia's fourth largest economy weathers the effects of slowing global growth and U.S.-China trade tensions, it added.
"Nevertheless, underlying growth performance remains sound and broadly in line with peers," Fitch Ratings said.
The rating agency said it forecasts South Korea's economic growth to slow to 2 percent in 2019 from 2.7 percent in 2018, noting the downturn in the semiconductor sector is driving a contraction in exports and weighing on facilities investment.
Semiconductors account for one-fifth of South Korea's outbound shipments.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
2
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
3
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to speed up process of taking Japan's export curbs to WTO
-
5
(URGENT) South Korea to remove Japan from its "whitelist" of trusted trading partners
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
U.S. recommends S. Korea, Japan find 'creative' solutions to trade dispute
-
5
(LEAD) Korean won dips to more than 2-yr low on concerns over trade spats, Fed outlook
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
(4th LD) Seoul delays countermeasure after Tokyo approves 1st shipment of restricted item
-
3
N. Korea warns Seoul will 'pay dearly' for escalating tensions
-
4
Japan allows first photoresist export to S. Korea since implementation of stricter controls: official
-
5
(LEAD) Moon says Japan in 'no-winner' game against S. Korea