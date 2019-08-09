(LEAD) Fitch maintains S. Korea's rating at 'AA-'; outlook stable
By Kim Kwang-tae
SEJONG, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Global credit appraiser Fitch Ratings said Friday that it has reaffirmed its rating on South Korea at "AA-" with a stable rating outlook.
Fitch's rating for Asia's fourth largest economy has been AA-, the fourth-highest level on its sovereign ratings table, since 2012, when the rating agency upgraded it from A+.
"South Korea's AA- rating balances robust external finances, steady macroeconomic performance, and sound fiscal management against evolving geopolitical risks related to North Korea and medium-term structural challenges from aging demographics and low productivity," the ratings agency said in a report posted on its website.
South Korea's economic growth momentum has slowed considerably over the past year as Asia's fourth largest economy weathers the effects of slowing global growth and U.S.-China trade tensions, it added.
"Nevertheless, underlying growth performance remains sound and broadly in line with peers," Fitch Ratings said.
The rating agency said it forecasts South Korea's economic growth to slow to 2 percent in 2019 from 2.7 percent in 2018, noting the downturn in the semiconductor sector is driving a contraction in exports and weighing on facilities investment.
Semiconductors account for one-fifth of South Korea's outbound shipments.
Fitch said the semiconductor cycle appears to be stabilizing, which could limit a further drag on the economy, though it has yet to show signs of a rebound.
The rating agency also said Japan's recent removal of South Korea from its "whitelist" of trusted trading partners is a hurdle for South Korea's economic outlook, noting the move could disrupt supply chains and create uncertainty for South Korean firms' ability to import industrial parts and materials from Japan.
Fitch said geopolitical risks weigh on its rating on South Korea as the diplomatic process with North Korea on ending its nuclear weapons program has yet to result in a sustained decline in tensions.
"A renewed flare up in tensions could further weigh on business confidence, which is already flagging as a result of trade frictions," Fitch said.
North Korea has launched multiple missiles in recent weeks against the joint military exercise between South Korea and the United States, which Pyongyang has long denounced as a rehearsal for invasion.
Fitch said it expects South Korea's central bank to cut interest rates by 0.25 percent by the end of the year, given rising uncertainty from escalating trade tensions and subdued inflationary pressure.
On Thursday, the Bank of Korea again hinted at a possible rate reduction in the near future, saying the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China, as well as South Korea's trade conflict with Japan may put additional downward pressure on the country's economy.
In July, the BOK slashed the policy rate by a quarter percentage point to 1.5 percent in its first rate cut in more than three years to help spur growth.
