The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:04 August 12, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 12 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.50 1.50
1-M 1.50 1.50
2-M 1.47 1.47
3-M 1.46 1.46
6-M 1.41 1.41
12-M 1.38 1.38
(END)
