The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:01 August 16, 2019
SEOUL, Aug. 16 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.50 1.50
1-M 1.50 1.50
2-M 1.47 1.47
3-M 1.45 1.45
6-M 1.40 1.40
12-M 1.36 1.37
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
BTS' V releases solo song in English
-
2
(URGENT) Moon presents 'one Korea' vision to achieve unification by 2045
-
3
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address
-
4
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
5
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
Most Saved
-
1
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-
2
(URGENT) N. Korea fires unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
BTS announces long-term break from music scene after back-to-back album releases
-
4
(LEAD) New memorial statue to be unveiled in Seoul on comfort women day
-
5
Conservative lawmakers denounce Trump for disparaging South Korea, allied drills
-
1
(LEAD) Moon: S. Korea will join hands with Japan if it chooses dialogue, cooperation
-
2
N. Korea fires 2 unidentified projectiles into East Sea: JCS
-
3
Bolton says N.K. missile launches violate U.N. resolutions, threaten allies
-
4
Trump: N.K. leader called within 10 minutes after DMZ tweet
-
5
Full text of President Moon's Liberation Day address