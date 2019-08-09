Seoul to nurture high-tech talent to counter Japan's export curbs

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said at the meeting it will push to hold various commemorative events, including exhibitions, movie screenings and cultural performances, on the occasion of International Memorial Day for Comfort Women, which falls on Aug. 14. According to historians, up to 200,000 women, mostly Koreans, were coerced into sexual servitude at front-line Japanese brothels during World War II when the Korean Peninsula was a Japanese colony. Those sex slaves were euphemistically called comfort women.