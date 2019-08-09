Seoul stocks extend gains late Friday morning
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks continued to trade higher late Friday morning on hopes over eased trade tensions between the United States and China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 24.31 points, or 1.27 percent, to 1,944.92 as of 11:20 a.m.
On Monday, Washington designated China as currency manipulator for the first time since 1994 after China allowed the yuan to break through the key 7-per-dollar level, pulling down the KOSPI index to the lowest in three years.
But Washington and Beijing are set to meet next month for another round of trade talks, according to reports
Investor sentiment was also boosted as South Korea delayed its countermeasure against Japan after Tokyo approved the first shipment of a key material under restriction to Seoul.
The two Asian neighbors have been engaging in an unprecedented trade row after Japan slapped export restrictions against South Korea starting in July, apparently expressing discontent over a Seoul court ruling against Japanese firms over wartime forced labor.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics moved up 1.41 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 1.52 percent. LG Display advanced 0.77 percent.
Carmakers also traded higher, with No. 1 Hyundai Motor increasing 0.77 percent and its smaller sister Kia Motors gaining 1.51 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis climbed 3.17 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,208.75 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.45 won from the previous session's close.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
2
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
3
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to speed up process of taking Japan's export curbs to WTO
-
5
(URGENT) South Korea to remove Japan from its "whitelist" of trusted trading partners
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
U.S. recommends S. Korea, Japan find 'creative' solutions to trade dispute
-
5
(LEAD) Korean won dips to more than 2-yr low on concerns over trade spats, Fed outlook
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
(4th LD) Seoul delays countermeasure after Tokyo approves 1st shipment of restricted item
-
3
N. Korea warns Seoul will 'pay dearly' for escalating tensions
-
4
(3rd LD) U.S. defense chief arrives in S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) U.S. says Trump has been clear on wanting allies to contribute more to defense