Top financial regulator nominee vows market stabilization, innovation
SEOUL, Aug. 9 (Yonhap) -- The nominee for the nation's top financial regulator said Friday he will spare no efforts to stabilize markets as volatility increased over the U.S.-Chinese trade war and the Chinese yuan's slide.
Eun Sung-soo, chief executive of the state-run Export-Import Bank of Korea who served at the finance ministry for about three decades, was picked by President Moon Jae-in to head the Financial Services Commission (FSC).
Eun told reporters that he will also speed up efforts to bring innovation to the financial industry.
The FSC will "continue to bring innovation to the financial sector, while stabilizing the financial system," Eun said.
If appointed, he will be tasked with slowing down the nation's mountain of household debt and restructuring some of the country's bloated business sectors.
Eun reaffirmed the FSC's pledge to support South Korean firms that are affected by Japan's trade curbs, adding there is no unusual movement in the nation's financial system in the wake of the unprecedented retaliatory step by the neighboring country.
The 58-year-old Eun has been credited with stabilizing the nation's financial markets following the 2008 global financial crisis and the European debt turmoil.
Eun, who had served in various capacities at the financial ministry since 1983, was director of the international financial division between 2011 and 2012.
In South Korea, a Cabinet appointment and certain key policy posts, such as the head of the FSC, are subject to parliamentary hearings although they do not necessarily require the approval of lawmakers to be appointed by the president.
kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
S. Korea mulling conducting defense drills on Dokdo this month: sources
-
2
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
3
BTS' 'Bring The Soul: The Movie' poised for strong showing at S. Korean box office
-
4
(URGENT) S. Korea to speed up process of taking Japan's export curbs to WTO
-
5
(URGENT) South Korea to remove Japan from its "whitelist" of trusted trading partners
-
1
Typhoon Francisco forecast to pass through Korean peninsula
-
2
(3rd LD) German museum removes wartime sex slave statue on Japan's pressure
-
3
(3rd LD) Trade spats send KOSPI dipping to 3-year low, Korean won sharply sliding
-
4
U.S. recommends S. Korea, Japan find 'creative' solutions to trade dispute
-
5
(LEAD) Korean won dips to more than 2-yr low on concerns over trade spats, Fed outlook
-
1
S. Korean volleyball body to file complaint over Russian coach's racist gesture
-
2
(4th LD) Seoul delays countermeasure after Tokyo approves 1st shipment of restricted item
-
3
N. Korea warns Seoul will 'pay dearly' for escalating tensions
-
4
(3rd LD) U.S. defense chief arrives in S. Korea
-
5
(LEAD) U.S. says Trump has been clear on wanting allies to contribute more to defense